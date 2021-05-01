18-year-old shot in arm while sitting in car in Linden area

Officers went to the Ohio State East Hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the arm Saturday morning while sitting in a car in the Linden area.

A Shotspotter alert showed that the shooting happened in the 1400 block of 1400 Myrtle Avenue after 12:20 a.m.

The victim told police he had been sitting in a vehicle with four friends near Linden Park. Another vehicle then drove by and fired two shots at the car.

The man was hit in the right forearm.

According to authorities, the car that dropped the victim off at the hospital left before officers arrived.