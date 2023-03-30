18-year-old man reported missing from Grove City

Ricci Rader was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a strip down the side and dress shoes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was reported missing after leaving his residence on March 22, according to the Grove City Division of Police.

Ricci Rader was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a strip down the side and dress shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and having brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Rader is often seen near the area of Walmart and the AMC movie theater in Grove City.