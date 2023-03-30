x
18-year-old man reported missing from Grove City

Ricci Rader was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a strip down the side and dress shoes.
Credit: Grove City Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was reported missing after leaving his residence on March 22, according to the Grove City Division of Police.

Ricci Rader was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a strip down the side and dress shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and having brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Rader is often seen near the area of Walmart and the AMC movie theater in Grove City.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grove City Division of Police at 614-277-1710.

