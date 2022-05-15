x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

18-year-old killed in Coshocton County crash

Deputies say the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned in an embankment.
Credit: WBNS-TV
File - Lights on a law enforcement vehicle

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Timothy Crosby was traveling westbound on Township Road 256 around 3:14 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned in a ditch.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Crosby and two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Light Ohio Blue Week starts Sunday