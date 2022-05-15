18-year-old killed in Coshocton County crash

Deputies say the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned in an embankment.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Timothy Crosby was traveling westbound on Township Road 256 around 3:14 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned in a ditch.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Crosby and two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene.