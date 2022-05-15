18-year-old killed in Coshocton County crash

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Timothy Crosby was traveling westbound on Township Road 256 around 3:14 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned in a ditch.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Crosby and two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.
Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.