18-year-old in critical condition following shooting in southeast Columbus

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of Rhoads Avenue following reports of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus Thursday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the 2300 Block of of Rhoads Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said due to the severity of the victim's injuries, the homicide unit is investigating the shooting.