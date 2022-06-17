x
18-year-old in critical condition following shooting in southeast Columbus

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of Rhoads Avenue following reports of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus Thursday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the 2300 Block of of Rhoads Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said due to the severity of the victim's injuries, the homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

