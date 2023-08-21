18-year-old from Sunbury killed in Knox County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on U.S. Route 36 in Hilliar Township.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in Knox County Monday morning.

Anthony Wolfe, of Sunbury, was traveling west on Route 36 in a Kia Optima while a man driving a Ford Mustang was traveling east.

According to OSHP, Wolfe drove left of center and hit the Mustang.

Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not say if the driver of the Mustang suffered any injuries.