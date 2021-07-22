18-year-old injured in shooting while driving in south Columbus

The 18-year-old told police he felt pain in his lower back and realized he had been shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting while driving in south Columbus early Thursday morning.

Columbus police said the teen was driving along Interstate 104 when he heard a “pop” near Lockbourne Road. The 18-year-old told police he felt pain in his lower back and realized he had been shot.

Police said the teen took himself to a family member’s house, and from there, Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to police.