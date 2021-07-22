18-year-old injured in shooting while driving in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting while driving in south Columbus early Thursday morning.
Columbus police said the teen was driving along Interstate 104 when he heard a “pop” near Lockbourne Road. The 18-year-old told police he felt pain in his lower back and realized he had been shot.
Police said the teen took himself to a family member’s house, and from there, Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to police.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.