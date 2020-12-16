18-year-old Fairfield Career Center student reported missing after not coming home from school

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said Neleah McDowell got into a car with two people on Dec. 15.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old Fairfield Career Center student who was last seen Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Neleah McDowell did not take the bus or return home from school that day and instead got into a car with two people.

They were seen in a gray Nissan Altima with an Ohio license plate number of JEP2266.

McDowell is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.