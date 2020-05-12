18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Royalton Road just east of Amanda Northern Road in Amanda Township.

AMANDA, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday in Fairfield County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Royalton Road just east of Amanda Northern Road in Amanda Township.

According to OSHP, Caleb Tiller, of Lancaster, along with two passengers, were headed west on Royalton Road in a black 2005 Ford Freestyle.

Authorities say the car went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Tiller was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old passenger was taken to Fairfield Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.