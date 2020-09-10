18-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old in Mifflin Township

The shooting happened on Oct. 8.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Mifflin Township on Oct. 8.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and detectives were notified by Columbus police about shots fired in the area of Loretta Avenue and Rankin Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies and officers found Nofeir Cannon, 15, shot in an alley off of Loretta Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 p.m.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said Cannon stole a vehicle from a family member, 18-year-old Isaiah Tucker.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said when Tucker found Cannon driving the vehicle, Tucker followed him.

Cannon then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away, Baldwin said.

Baldwin said Tucker shot at Cannon, hitting him in the head