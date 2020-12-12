18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of 17-year-old former Bexley student

The shooting happened Friday at an apartment complex on the east side of Columbus on Barclay Square South near East 5th Avenue just before 12 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Bexley City Schools student is charged with murder in the shooting of another former student.

The shooting happened late Friday night at an apartment complex on the east side of Columbus on Barclay Square South near East 5th Avenue just before 12 a.m.

A district spokesperson has identified the former students as Jeremiah Clinton and Troy Redmond.

Clinton and Redmond were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clinton was taken to a hospital where he died Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

Police said Redmond, 18, and Clinton, 17, "were engaged in criminal activity that resulted in the death" of Clinton. Redmond is charged with murder.

Police said they are not releasing additional information about the alleged criminal activity because detectives still need to interview another person of interest.

Redmond is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

The district released the following statement Monday evening saying Clinton was known for his great smile and will be remembered fondly.

This is the 155th homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.