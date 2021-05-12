18-year-old charged with murder in Pataskala shooting of 16-year-old

According to court records, Jones admitted to shooting Amirah Truss in the back of the head on April 29.

An 18-year-old man is facing several charges, including murder, in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Pataskala.

Shawn Jones, Jr. 18, of Columbus, was arraigned in Licking County Common Pleas court Monday and entered a not guilty plea.

Records also show that Jones then drove Truss to Mount Carmel East Hospital, and threw the gun out the window on the way.

Truss later died at the hospital.

Jones is also charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and endangering children.

Family members said Truss and Jones attended Independence High School in Columbus.

Jones is in custody at the Licking County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.