18-year-old charged with murder in July shooting in downtown Columbus

Dariene Smith, 23, died after she was shot on July 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman in downtown Columbus earlier this year has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police said Anthony Humphrey Jr. shot 23-year-old Dariene Smith near School Street and Spruce Street on July 11.

According to police, the initial altercation started on the sidewalk by Callahan's nightclub located at Park and Swan Streets.

Smith and a man were outside when a fight broke out between two other men, police said.

During the fight, one of the men, later identified as Humphrey, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Smith and the man she was with were shot while they were running away.

They took themselves to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Dennison Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Smith was not able to communicate with officers due to the seriousness of her injury.

She was pronounced dead later that morning.

The man had injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third victim also showed up at Grant Medical Center to be treated after being shot in the hand.