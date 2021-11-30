Police: 18-year-old accidentally shoots self playing with gun outside Whitehall high school

The 18-year-old who had been shot initially told officers the shooting took place during a robbery.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — An 18-year-old was injured when police said he accidentally shot himself in the ankle outside Whitehall Yearling High School on Monday.

Whitehall police responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. in a far back lot next to the high school's football field.

The 18-year-old who had been shot initially told officers the shooting took place during a robbery. Through an investigation, officers learned the victim had brought a handgun and was “engaged in horseplay” with two of his friends, ages 13 and 16, when he accidentally shot himself in the ankle.

According to Whitehall police, the victim convinced one of the teenagers to hide the gun and help him report it as a robbery. Police recovered the gun and said charges are now pending.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.