17-year-old twin girls missing from Franklin County

The sheriff's office said Amity and Berlyn Forgy were last seen May 5 in Clinton Township near Morse Road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old twin girls.

The sheriff's office said Amity and Berlyn Forgy were last seen May 5 in Clinton Township near Morse Road.

Amity is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Berlyn, who also goes by Ivy, is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

The sheriff's office said the girls are believed to be in the Dayton area and their information has been sent to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.