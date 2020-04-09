x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

17-year-old boy reported missing in Delaware County

Eric Livesay was last seen on Thursday.
Credit: Delaware County Sheriff's Office

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Eric Livesay was last seen at noon Thursday on Murphy Road in Sunbury

He is 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and was on rollerblades.

The sheriff's office said Livesay also had his black and white tennis shoes with him, a black watch and a pink MP3 player.

Detectives said no foul play is suspected.

If anyone has any information on where Livesay may be, the sheriff's office asks they call 740-833-2800 or e-mail Detective Taylor at staylor@co.delaware.oh.us.