17-year-old boy reported missing in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.
Eric Livesay was last seen at noon Thursday on Murphy Road in Sunbury
He is 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and was on rollerblades.
The sheriff's office said Livesay also had his black and white tennis shoes with him, a black watch and a pink MP3 player.
Detectives said no foul play is suspected.
If anyone has any information on where Livesay may be, the sheriff's office asks they call 740-833-2800 or e-mail Detective Taylor at staylor@co.delaware.oh.us.