17-year-old injured in shooting near Linden high school

The teenager told officers he was walking on Dresden Street near Linden McKinley High School when he heard two gunshots and started running.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near a Linden area high school on Sunday when police say one of the shots fired hit his finger.

Columbus police responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital at around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The teenager told officers he was walking on Dresden Street near Linden McKinley High School when he heard two gunshots and started running. At some point, the teen was struck in the finger by a bullet.

The boy is expected to survive his injuries, police said. Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect and the cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4141 or contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.