17-year-old shot while riding bike in east Columbus

Officers responded to the scene on Berkley Road around 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike in an east Columbus neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to police, they were called to the area of Berkley Road and Forest Street around 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the boy with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers say the boy was riding his bike on a nearby street when he was approached by a gold Pontiac driven by an unknown man.

The boy told police that the driver of the car attempted to make contact with him. That is when the boy fled on his bike.

As he was fleeing the area, the driver of the car fired a single gunshot and hitting the boy in the leg.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.