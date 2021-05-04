17-year-old rescued from house fire in Reynoldsburg

Other family members were able to escape from the home.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was rescued from a house fire that happened Tuesday night in Reynoldsburg.

The Truro Township fire chief says firefighters went to the 7000 block of Prior Place just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a fire.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition.

