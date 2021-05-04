17-year-old rescued from house fire in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was rescued from a house fire that happened Tuesday night in Reynoldsburg.
The Truro Township fire chief says firefighters went to the 7000 block of Prior Place just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a fire.
The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition.
Other family members were able to escape from the home.
The fire started in the kitchen, according to the fire chief. There's no word on what caused the fire.