COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from her foster mother’s home in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Mya Aites was last spotted Friday morning leaving a Miller Paul Road residence with her boyfriend.

The teen is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.