17-year-old injured in shooting while lying in bed in northeast Columbus

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Taylor Avenue when officers were called on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old was injured after being shot while lying in his bed Wednesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Taylor Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the groin area.

The victim then told police he was in his bed when he was shot. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

According to police, video shows a shadow gray Chevrolet Malibu pulling up in front of the residence.

Two people exit the vehicle and open fire on the home before fleeing.