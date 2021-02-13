17-year-old injured in shooting near East Whittier Street

Police have not issued any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., the teen arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital.

Police say the victim initially stated he was walking with a friend near the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Kossuth Street just north of East Whittier Street when a Chevy vehicle pulled up near them.

An unknown passenger started shooting at the teen and his friend.

The victim was shot one time in the abdomen. He is now listed as stable.

Police got more information from an anonymous caller saying there was a vehicle that had been shot several times, and was left running in an alley behind South Ohio Avenue and Stanley Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle with bullet holes in the door and blood in the back seat.

The victim later admitted to police he was in the car, not walking, when someone shot at it.

