17-year-old boy injured in shooting in the Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot while in a parked car in the Hilltop area Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 600 block of Wrexham Avenue around 5 p.m. on a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two wrecked cars with bullet holes in them.

Police were able to determine that the 17-year-old and another man were in a parked car when another car pulled up next to them and a passenger began shooting at them.

The 17-year-old attempted to drive away but wrecked the car.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other person in the car was uninjured.

The suspect vehicle was found at another location and was abandoned.