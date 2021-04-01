17-year-old boy injured in shooting in the Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot while in a parked car in the Hilltop area Sunday evening.
According to Columbus police, they were called to the 600 block of Wrexham Avenue around 5 p.m. on a shots fired call.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two wrecked cars with bullet holes in them.
Police were able to determine that the 17-year-old and another man were in a parked car when another car pulled up next to them and a passenger began shooting at them.
The 17-year-old attempted to drive away but wrecked the car.
The boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other person in the car was uninjured.
The suspect vehicle was found at another location and was abandoned.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.