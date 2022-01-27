17-year-old girl shot in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday night in southeast Columbus, according to police.
Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 4600 block of Refugee Road around 5:15 p.m.
The girl was found shot and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said due to her condition, they were not able to talk to her.
No arrests have been made and police are still investigating what happened.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus Division of Police Detective Gary Orahood at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.