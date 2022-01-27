17-year-old girl shot in southeast Columbus

Police said she was shot Thursday and hospitalized in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday night in southeast Columbus, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 4600 block of Refugee Road around 5:15 p.m.

The girl was found shot and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said due to her condition, they were not able to talk to her.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating what happened.