17-year-old girl shot in foot in north Columbus

Columbus police say the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with a suspect.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the foot Friday night in north Columbus.

Officers went to the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane near Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue just before 10 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect over a disagreement. The victim then pulled out a gun.

According to police, the suspect also had a gun and fired several shots.

The victim was hit in the left foot and taken to Riverside Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect left the scene inside a black vehicle. Police have provided no other details about the suspect.