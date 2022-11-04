17-year-old girl injured in Canal Winchester shooting

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Canal Highlands Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was injured during a shooting while inside a Canal Winchester home late Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Canal Highlands Boulevard, according to Columbus police.

Officers found the victim inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

During the shooting, police said two separate houses were also struck by gunfire.