17-year-old girl dies in two-vehicle crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash in Knox County.

Authorities say it happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. on New Delaware Road near Tucker Road in Liberty Township.

According to OSHP, 17-year-old Leah Staton, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala south on Tucker Road, while another man was driving west on New Delaware Road in a 2005 Chrysler 300.

Officials say Staton failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the intersection where she was hit by the Chrysler 300.

Both vehicles continued off the south side of the road and Staton's vehicle hit a utility pole.

Staton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler 300 sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities say both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.