17-year-old hurt, fire station hit by gunfire on West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old when he was walking with two other juveniles Wednesday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on West Broad Street and a nearby fire station was also struck by gunfire.

According to police, a female suspect passed the juveniles on the sidewalk. The suspect called out one of their names and began shooting.

The 17-year-old was hit in the back and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Authorities told 10TV a bullet went through the Columbus Fire Station 17's window. Nobody was injured inside.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.