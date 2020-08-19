17-year-old hurt, fire station hit by gunfire on West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old when he was walking with two other juveniles Wednesday.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on West Broad Street and a nearby fire station was also struck by gunfire.
According to police, a female suspect passed the juveniles on the sidewalk. The suspect called out one of their names and began shooting.
The 17-year-old was hit in the back and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.
Authorities told 10TV a bullet went through the Columbus Fire Station 17's window. Nobody was injured inside.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.