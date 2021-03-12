17-year-old charged with murder in shooting outside north Columbus apartments

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with a shooting outside a north Columbus apartment complex Friday morning.

The shooting took place just before 10:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court, just off Tamarack Boulevard, according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot sitting inside of a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 a.m. Police have not released the victim's name.

Police arrested 17-year-old Deshajuan Carpenter, who is charged with murder.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.