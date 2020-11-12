17-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in Hilltop shooting

Police said the 16-year-old passed away from his injuries Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old is charged with murder after he attempted to rob a 16-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene on South Ogden Avenue, south of West Broad Street, around 10:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers found two males, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old Kamal Mustafa, suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the 16-year-old met with Mustafa to buy a gun, when Mustafa tried to rob the 16-year-old.

While in a struggle, police said shots were fired and both were injured.

The 16-year-old was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, while Mustafa was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the 16-year-old passed away from his injuries Friday morning just before 10 a.m. The name of the teen has not been released.

Mustafa has been charged with murder.