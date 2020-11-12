17-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old is charged with murder after he attempted to rob a 16-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Thursday night.
Officers were called to the scene on South Ogden Avenue, south of West Broad Street, around 10:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired.
Officers found two males, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old Kamal Mustafa, suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to police, the 16-year-old met with Mustafa to buy a gun, when Mustafa tried to rob the 16-year-old.
While in a struggle, police said shots were fired and both were injured.
The 16-year-old was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, while Mustafa was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
Police said the 16-year-old passed away from his injuries Friday morning just before 10 a.m. The name of the teen has not been released.
Mustafa has been charged with murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614)461-8477.