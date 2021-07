Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Linden neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for two suspects in the shooting.