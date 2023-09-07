17-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Millersport schools

MILLERSPORT, Ohio — A juvenile was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly making threats against Walnut Township Local School District, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.



Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said around 3:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Millersport area after threats were made against the school district via text message to the sheriff's office.



Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to apprehend a 17-year-old suspect.



The juvenile was arrested and will be placed in the Multi County Juvenile Detention Center.



The sheriff's office said they have been in contact with the district's superintendent and have developed a plan for the school day Friday to assure the safety of students and staff.



Detectives are continuing the investigation.