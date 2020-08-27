162 alleged campaign finance violations related to Householder referred to elections commission

The violations are related to when former House Speaker Larry Householder campaigned for the position.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Thursday that 162 alleged campaign finance violations related to when Larry Householder campaigned to be Ohio House Speaker have been referred to the Ohio Elections Commission.

The FBI alleges that Householder and four others took part in a $60 million bribery scheme that lined their own pockets and helped secure the passage of House Bill 6.

HB 6 provided a billion-dollar bailout to FirstEnergy and its affiliates and helped save their two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio.

Householder, Juan Cespedes, Neil Clark, Jeff Longstreth and Matt Borges were arrested on racketeering conspiracy charges.