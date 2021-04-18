Police: 16-year-old shot while inside north Columbus home

Officers were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the 2200 block of Kilbourne Avenue on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old was injured after being shot inside his home in north Columbus Saturday night, according to police.

Police learned that an unknown suspect fired shots from a vehicle into the residence hitting the 16-year-old in the left rib cage. There were shots that hit the home and several shell casings found in the street.

A bullet grazed the victim, causing a minor injury. He was treated at the scene by Clinton Township medics.

Authorities have surveillance video recorded of a white sedan, with the front passenger side window down, with a suspect firing shots into the home.