16-year-old shot multiple times near Driving Park neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near the Driving Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the intersection of Miller Avenue and Sycamore Street around 12:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers found the boy suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

He told officers that he was walking when two unknown men fired multiple shots at him from inside a black sedan.