16-year-old recovering at Columbus hospital after being shot in the face

Officers were called to Riverside Methodist Hospital just before 1:25 a.m. Monday after the boy arrived at the emergency room.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy walked into a hospital after being shot in the face early Monday morning, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to Riverside Methodist Hospital just before 1:25 a.m. after the boy arrived at the emergency room.

Police said the boy was shot in his right cheek and he is expected to survive.

Detectives are working to determine where the shooting actually happened.