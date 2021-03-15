16-year-old recovering at Columbus hospital after being shot in the face

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy walked into a hospital after being shot in the face early Monday morning, according to Columbus police.
Officers were called to Riverside Methodist Hospital just before 1:25 a.m. after the boy arrived at the emergency room.
Police said the boy was shot in his right cheek and he is expected to survive.
Detectives are working to determine where the shooting actually happened.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.