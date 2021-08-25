16-year-old boy injured in north Columbus shooting

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body on Wednesday and was taken to a hospital where he is stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old old boy was injured in a north Columbus shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say while officers were on their way to a reported shooting in the 5800 block of Cleveland Avenue, they were told the victim left the area in a vehicle.

Moments later, officers responded to the 5700 block of Arborwood Court on a report of another shooting.

When officers arrived to Arborwood Court, officers found the 16-year-old boy who was transported from the original Cleveland Avenue location.

The boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to the hospital where he is listed as stable.

Officers later learned the victim was in a fight with an unknown person who then pulled out a gun and shot the boy.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.