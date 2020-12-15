16-year-old injured in north Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 6400 block of Newtown Drive around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in north Columbus but police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 6400 block of Newtown Drive, near Cleveland Avenue and Interstate 270, around 5:45 p.m.

The teenager was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was initially listed in critical condition but police said his condition is now stable.