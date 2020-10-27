16-year-old hurt in shooting; arrested on warrants after going to Nationwide Children's Hospital

The boy is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers went to Nationwide Children's Hospital around 9:45 a.m. on a report that the victim walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was alert before he was taken into surgery. He did not give police any details concerning the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Champion Avenue near East Deshler Avenue.

Authorities say the victim gave police false information about his identity.

Police later realized the victim was wanted on several felony warrants and he was arrested.

Officials have not given any information about a suspect.