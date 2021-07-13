16-year-old girl reported missing from southern Franklin County

Sixteen-year-old Grace Davis was reported missing from her father's home in Jackson Township on July 9.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Grace Davis was reported missing from her father's home in Jackson Township on July 9.

Grace is 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 145 pounds with short brown hair, hazel eyes and wears black-framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black hoodie.

The sheriff's office said Grace is believed to be in the Newark area with another juvenile known as Ann.

They add Grace is in the custody of Franklin County Children Service and may be attempting to go back to a group home located outside Cambridge.