Patrol: 16-year-old girl dead after ATV crash in Madison County; another teen seriously injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One teen was killed and another was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.



The single-vehicle crash took place on King Pike in Jefferson Township at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



A 16-year-old girl was operating the Tomberlin ATV southbound on the road when she went off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.



The driver was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where she later died. OSHP says the passenger, also 16 years old, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is described as serious.



Neither ATV riders were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



According to OSHP, alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash and the incident remains under investigation.