16-year-old girl injured in shooting near East Livingston Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Friday night on the city's east side.

According to police, the shooting happened at Lonsdale Road and Lonsdale Place North just south of East Livingston Avenue.

Officers were initially called to the 1700 block of Woodcrest Road just before 10:30 p.m.

The teen told police she and her cousin were walking when they heard several gunshots.

The girl started running and realized she had been shot in the shoulder.

Police say an unknown male was walking nearby and it's believed he was the intended target.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.