16-year-old girl injured after shots fired into Hilltop neighborhood home

Police say no one inside the home saw a suspect or vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old girl was hurt Sunday morning after shots were fired into a home in the Hilltop neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Apple Street just south of West Broad Street.

The victim was sitting in the dining room when several shots were fired into the house. The girl was hit one time in her left arm.

