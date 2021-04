A suspect is in custody, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Police said the girl was shot around 2:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gladsmore Court, south of Tussing Road in east Columbus.

She was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a prior disagreement.