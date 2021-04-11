16-year-old dead after northeast Columbus shooting

Police were called to the 2200 block of Willamont Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died following a shooting in the northeast Columbus area Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Willamont Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived at the scene, the 16-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m., police said.

There is currently no suspect information.

Columbus police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).