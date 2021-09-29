16-year-old charged with rape, assault in alleged attack against Westerville Central student

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A teenager has been charged with rape in connection to a Westerville Central High School football player who was attacked and sexually assaulted in the school’s locker room last month.
The reported sexual attack happened on Aug. 9, according to Genoa Township police.
Court documents say the 16-year-old suspect is facing a first-degree felony charge of rape, a third-degree felony charge of abduction and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault in the alleged attack that happened in the locker room at the high school.
The 14-year-old victim told police he was knocked to the ground and kicked by several of his teammates. According to police, it was reported he was sexually assaulted by at least one person.
The school district previously stated those involved were disciplined.
The case is now being handled in the Delaware Juvenile Court.
In an emailed statement to 10TV, a school district spokesperson wrote, "We are aware that charges have been filed by the Delaware County Prosecutor and pledge our continued cooperation as this case enters the next phase of legal proceedings. The district's investigation into this matter also remains open. Any new information that is brought forward as a result of this latest development will be given full consideration as we continue our efforts to bring this matter to a resolution."