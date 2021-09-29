16-year-old charged with rape, assault in alleged attack against Westerville Central student

The reported sexual attack happened on Aug. 9, according to Genoa Township police.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A teenager has been charged with rape in connection to a Westerville Central High School football player who was attacked and sexually assaulted in the school’s locker room last month.

Court documents say the 16-year-old suspect is facing a first-degree felony charge of rape, a third-degree felony charge of abduction and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault in the alleged attack that happened in the locker room at the high school.

The 14-year-old victim told police he was knocked to the ground and kicked by several of his teammates. According to police, it was reported he was sexually assaulted by at least one person.

The school district previously stated those involved were disciplined.

The case is now being handled in the Delaware Juvenile Court.