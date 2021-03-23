16-year-old boy shot inside east Columbus apartment

Police said the teenager told officers he was looking out his window when he saw a man fire several shots at the apartment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot while inside an apartment in east Columbus Monday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 1300 block of Stone Ridge Drive, just south of East Main Street, around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the boy told them he was looking outside his bedroom window and saw a man dressed in all black right outside his apartment.

The boy said he saw the same man hide behind a dumpster, lean out, and fire multiple shots into the apartment.

One of the bullets hit the boy in his hip.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.