16-year-old boy reported missing from Franklin County

Tavion Carr was wearing a light gray Champion hoodie with the word “Champion” written in maroon, black sweatpants and light blue Crocs when he went missing.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was reported missing from his home in Jefferson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tavion Carr was last seen at his home near North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road in east Franklin County. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and having brown eyes and black hair, which is currently a short fade.

Tavion was wearing a light gray Champion hoodie with the word “Champion” written in maroon, black sweatpants and light blue Crocs when he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3333.

