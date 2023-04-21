16-year-old boy reported missing from Franklin County

Tavion Carr was wearing a light gray Champion hoodie with the word “Champion” written in maroon, black sweatpants and light blue Crocs when he went missing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was reported missing from his home in Jefferson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tavion Carr was last seen at his home near North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road in east Franklin County. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and having brown eyes and black hair, which is currently a short fade.

Tavion was wearing a light gray Champion hoodie with the word “Champion” written in maroon, black sweatpants and light blue Crocs when he went missing.