Elijah Lee was reported missing on May 5.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy reported missing on May 5.

Police said Elijah Lee was last seen at his home around 2 a.m. and was reported missing by his family.

He is believed to be in the Gahanna area.

Lee is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.