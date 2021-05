The sheriff's office said Neil Williams was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a tree.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio - A 16-year-old boy was killed when he crashed into a tree early Saturday morning, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Neil Williams was driving at a high rate of speed on State Route 53, south of the village of Forest, around 1:10 a.m. when he lost control.

Williams, of Forest, drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The sheriff's office said he was pronounced dead at the scene.