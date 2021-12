Police said Emarion Smith could be in the Columbus area.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Monday that Emarion Smith ran away from his home on Nov. 29 and he may be in the Columbus area.

Smith is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.